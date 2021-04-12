Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NetApp (NTAP) and HubSpot (HUBS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NetApp (NTAP) and HubSpot (HUBS).
NetApp (NTAP)
Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on NetApp today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.88, close to its 52-week high of $75.58.
According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.
NetApp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.08.
HubSpot (HUBS)
Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $516.56, close to its 52-week high of $547.47.
According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HubSpot with a $559.07 average price target, representing an 9.0% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.
