Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK).

Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.31, close to its 52-week high of $4.45.

Buck has an average return of 23.6% when recommending Net 1 Ueps.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4305 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Net 1 Ueps is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on NortonLifeLock today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.61, close to its 52-week low of $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NortonLifeLock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.13, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

