Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) and Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) and Insight Enterprises (NSIT) with bullish sentiments.

Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03.

Buck has an average return of 14.6% when recommending Net 1 Ueps.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4746 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Net 1 Ueps with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on Insight Enterprises today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.11.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 16.9% when recommending Insight Enterprises.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #496 out of 5881 analysts.

Insight Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.