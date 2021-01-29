Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: National Instruments (NATI), Verizon (VZ) and General Electric (GE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on National Instruments (NATI), Verizon (VZ) and General Electric (GE).

National Instruments (NATI)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on National Instruments on January 26 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 82.4% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Instruments with a $43.75 average price target.

Verizon (VZ)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on Verizon on January 26 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GDS Holdings, and T Mobile US.

Verizon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.56, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

General Electric (GE)

In a report issued on January 26, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Electric, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.21, representing a 7.0% upside. In a report issued on January 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

