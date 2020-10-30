Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: National Instruments (NATI) and Paragon ID SA (OtherPAGDF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on National Instruments (NATI) and Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

National Instruments (NATI)

In a report released yesterday, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on National Instruments, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

National Instruments has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.60, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

Paragon ID SA received a Hold rating and a EUR33.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville on October 27. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1317 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paragon ID SA is a Hold with an average price target of $38.56.

