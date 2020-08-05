Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: National Instruments (NATI) and Match Group (MTCH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on National Instruments (NATI) and Match Group (MTCH).

National Instruments (NATI)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on National Instruments yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Instruments with a $39.33 average price target, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Match Group, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.57, close to its 52-week high of $110.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Match Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.33, which is a -11.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

