Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: National Instruments (NATI) and Dynatrace (DT)

Austin Angelo- August 16, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on National Instruments (NATI) and Dynatrace (DT).

National Instruments (NATI)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on National Instruments on August 13 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for National Instruments with a $39.00 average price target, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report issued on August 14, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 76.3% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Dynatrace has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

