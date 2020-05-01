Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: National Instruments (NATI) and 2U (TWOU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on National Instruments (NATI) and 2U (TWOU).

National Instruments (NATI)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Hold rating on National Instruments today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Keysight Technologies, and Super Micro Computer.

National Instruments has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.75, a -11.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

2U (TWOU)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on 2U today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.75.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 68.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $29.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TWOU: