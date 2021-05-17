Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MTBC (MTBC), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on MTBC (MTBC), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report issued on March 24, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.72.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 25.2% when recommending MTBC.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #281 out of 7510 analysts.

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.60, which is an 119.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US on May 5 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $141.52, close to its 52-week high of $143.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodulik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 76.4% success rate. Hodulik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class C, Facebook, and AppLovin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.36, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report issued on May 5, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.00, close to its 52-week high of $125.40.

Morris has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #1130 out of 7510 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.08, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR104.00 price target.

