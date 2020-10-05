Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MSCI (MSCI) and Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MSCI (MSCI) and Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) with bullish sentiments.

MSCI (MSCI)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MSCI and a price target of $416.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $351.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MSCI with a $414.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Advanced Energy Industries and a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Advanced Energy Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.