Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Motorola Solutions (MSI) and Microchip (MCHP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Motorola Solutions (MSI) and Microchip (MCHP) with bullish sentiments.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

In a report released yesterday, George Notter from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Motorola Solutions, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.03, close to its 52-week high of $192.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Notter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Notter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Arista Networks, and Infinera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motorola Solutions with a $217.00 average price target, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Mark Lipacis from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $179.90 average price target, implying a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

