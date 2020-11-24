Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Moog (MOG.A) and Ciena (CIEN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moog (MOG.A) and Ciena (CIEN).

Moog (MOG.A)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Moog yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Moog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ciena, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.35.

