Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Monolithic Power (MPWR) and Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monolithic Power (MPWR) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released yesterday, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $351.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 79.0% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Monolithic Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $380.86, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on January 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.06, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.38, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

