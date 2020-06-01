Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MongoDB (MDB), Okta (OKTA) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on MongoDB (MDB), Okta (OKTA) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Nice-Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MongoDB with a $166.60 average price target.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Okta, with a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 53.0% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, CyberArk Software, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $179.00, which is a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 70.3% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Acacia Communications, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $131.18.

