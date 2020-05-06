Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Model N (MODN), Liveperson (LPSN) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Model N (MODN), Liveperson (LPSN) and Nutanix (NTNX).

Model N (MODN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jackson Ader maintained a Buy rating on Model N today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.34.

Ader has an average return of 28.2% when recommending Model N.

According to TipRanks.com, Ader is ranked #1591 out of 6520 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.40, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Liveperson (LPSN)

In a report released today, Sterling Auty from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Liveperson, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Auty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 59.6% success rate. Auty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liveperson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 60.6% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutanix with a $28.58 average price target, implying a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

