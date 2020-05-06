Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Model N (MODN) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Model N (MODN) and Nutanix (NTNX).

Model N (MODN)

In a report released today, Terry Tillman from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Model N, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillman is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Tillman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Coupa Software, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.40, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Mark Murphy from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 69.8% success rate. Murphy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Salesforce, and Smartsheet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutanix with a $28.46 average price target, a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

