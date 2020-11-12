Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MKS Instruments (MKSI), Synacor (SYNC) and Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on MKS Instruments (MKSI), Synacor (SYNC) and Smart Global Holdings (SGH).

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.53, close to its 52-week high of $133.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MKS Instruments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.00, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Synacor (SYNC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Synacor today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1624 out of 7079 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Synacor with a $1.50 average price target.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Smart Global Holdings today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $36.25 average price target, implying a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

