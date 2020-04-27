Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Mitek Systems (MITK) and Apple (AAPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Mitek Systems (MITK) and Apple (AAPL).

Mitek Systems (MITK)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mitek Systems, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Remark Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mitek Systems with a $11.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apple (AAPL)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Apple today and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $282.97.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 68.2% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $310.23, which is an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: