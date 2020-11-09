Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Mirriad Advertising (OtherMMDDF) and Telus (TU)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) and Telus (TU).

Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kai Korschelt maintained a Buy rating on Mirriad Advertising today and set a price target of p44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.45, close to its 52-week high of $0.48.

Korschelt has an average return of 142.5% when recommending Mirriad Advertising.

According to TipRanks.com, Korschelt is ranked #628 out of 7050 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirriad Advertising with a $0.58 average price target.

Telus (TU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on Telus yesterday and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.28.

