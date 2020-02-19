Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Mimecast (MIME), Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Verizon (VZ)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Mimecast (MIME), Alliance Data Systems (ADS) and Verizon (VZ).

Mimecast (MIME)

In a report issued on February 16, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Netscout Systems, and Varonis Systems.

Mimecast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.50, implying a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.37, close to its 52-week low of $99.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 82.0% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.75.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report issued on February 16, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Verizon. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 82.7% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, GDS Holdings, and CenturyLink.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $63.38 average price target, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

