Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microvision (MVIS), Moog (MOG.A) and Digital Turbine (APPS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Microvision (MVIS), Moog (MOG.A) and Digital Turbine (APPS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Microvision (MVIS)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on Microvision. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

Microvision has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moog (MOG.A)

In a report issued on April 30, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Moog, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.55, close to its 52-week high of $87.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 75.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moog with a $96.67 average price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Digital Turbine, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.43.

Moldow has an average return of 427.9% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1353 out of 7490 analysts.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on APPS: