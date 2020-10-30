Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microvision (MVIS), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Proofpoint (PFPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microvision (MVIS), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Proofpoint (PFPT).

Microvision (MVIS)

Microvision received a Hold rating from H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 35.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

The the analyst consensus on Microvision is currently a Hold rating.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cisco Systems, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 74.4% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.21, a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Proofpoint. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proofpoint is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $144.56.

