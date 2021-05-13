Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microstrategy (MSTR) and Remark Holdings (MARK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microstrategy (MSTR) and Remark Holdings (MARK) with bullish sentiments.

Microstrategy (MSTR)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Microstrategy today and set a price target of $850.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $526.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Microstrategy with a $730.00 average price target, implying a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Remark Holdings (MARK)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Remark Holdings, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 52.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Veritone.

Remark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

