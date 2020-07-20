Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (MSFT) and Infinera (INFN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT) and Infinera (INFN) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.37, close to its 52-week high of $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $220.38, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Infinera, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $6.78 average price target, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

