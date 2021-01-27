Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microsoft (MSFT) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $232.33, close to its 52-week high of $234.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 81.3% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $255.30, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Barclays analyst Milene Kerner maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.14.

Kerner has an average return of 15.7% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #5383 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.21, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

