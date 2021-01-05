Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Micron (MU), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Alteryx (AYX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Alteryx (AYX).

Micron (MU)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Micron today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.05, close to its 52-week high of $75.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 55.3% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.35, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.43, close to its 52-week high of $135.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $146.13, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $160.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $167.00 average price target.

