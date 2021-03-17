Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Micron (MU), Coupa Software (COUP) and Lyft (LYFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Micron (MU), Coupa Software (COUP) and Lyft (LYFT) with bullish sentiments.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Micron, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.43, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.39, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $271.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 76.0% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Palantir Technologies, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $361.82 average price target, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $413.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.69, close to its 52-week high of $67.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 68.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $69.65, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

