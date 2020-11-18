Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Micron (MU), Atlassian (TEAM) and BlackLine (BL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU), Atlassian (TEAM) and BlackLine (BL).

Micron (MU)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Micron today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.99, close to its 52-week high of $62.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $61.65 average price target.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $224.09, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

BlackLine (BL)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on BlackLine yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.03, close to its 52-week high of $114.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 74.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackLine with a $110.14 average price target.

