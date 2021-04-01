Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Micron (MU) and Telus (TU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU) and Telus (TU).

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Ambrish Srivastava from BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Micron, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.21, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.79, implying a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Tim Casey from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Telus, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Casey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $25.28 average price target, which is a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy.

