Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microchip (MCHP), PC Connection (CNXN) and Simulations Plus (SLP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microchip (MCHP), PC Connection (CNXN) and Simulations Plus (SLP).

Microchip (MCHP)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $177.67 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

PC Connection (CNXN)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on PC Connection today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

The the analyst consensus on PC Connection is currently a Hold rating.

Simulations Plus (SLP)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Simulations Plus yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Simulations Plus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.50.

