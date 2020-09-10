Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microchip (MCHP) and MobileIron (MOBL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Microchip (MCHP) and MobileIron (MOBL).

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $121.64 average price target, implying a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

MobileIron (MOBL)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Hold rating on MobileIron today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 54.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

MobileIron has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.08.

