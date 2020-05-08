Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microchip (MCHP) and Kratos Defense (KTOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microchip (MCHP) and Kratos Defense (KTOS) with bullish sentiments.

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $102.80 average price target, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.96.

Gomes has an average return of 10.6% when recommending Kratos Defense.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is ranked #5971 out of 6531 analysts.

Kratos Defense has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, which is a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

