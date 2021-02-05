Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microchip (MCHP) and Fortinet (FTNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microchip (MCHP) and Fortinet (FTNT) with bullish sentiments.

Microchip (MCHP)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Microchip today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.74, close to its 52-week high of $155.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.50, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fortinet, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $156.99, close to its 52-week high of $157.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $166.70 average price target, representing a 10.1% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.