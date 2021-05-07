Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Microchip (MCHP) and DraftKings (DKNG)
Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Microchip (MCHP) and DraftKings (DKNG).
Microchip (MCHP)
In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.51.
According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.
Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.90, which is a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.
DraftKings (DKNG)
Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Hold rating on DraftKings today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.89.
According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 66.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $74.20 average price target.
