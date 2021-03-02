Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Mercadolibre (MELI), Broadcom (AVGO) and Ambarella (AMBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Mercadolibre (MELI), Broadcom (AVGO) and Ambarella (AMBA).

Mercadolibre (MELI)

Mercadolibre received a Hold rating and a $1800.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1713.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 71.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercadolibre with a $2007.08 average price target.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $540.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $489.58, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 75.5% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $493.63, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.80, close to its 52-week high of $128.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 72.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambarella is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.17, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

