Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Mercadolibre (MELI) and Qualcomm (QCOM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mercadolibre (MELI) and Qualcomm (QCOM) with bullish sentiments.

Mercadolibre (MELI)

Merrill Lynch analyst Robert Ford reiterated a Buy rating on Mercadolibre today and set a price target of $2100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1640.00, close to its 52-week high of $1735.75.

Ford has an average return of 62.4% when recommending Mercadolibre.

According to TipRanks.com, Ford is ranked #1394 out of 7185 analysts.

Mercadolibre has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1594.09, which is a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Banco Santander also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1980.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.50, close to its 52-week high of $161.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 71.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.72, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on QCOM: