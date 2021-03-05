Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Medallia (MDLA) and Slack Technologies (WORK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medallia (MDLA) and Slack Technologies (WORK).

Medallia (MDLA)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Medallia today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 72.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallia with a $46.50 average price target, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $64.00 price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.95, close to its 52-week high of $44.57.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 73.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Slack Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $44.00.

