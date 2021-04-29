Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Maxlinear (MXL) and FireEye (FEYE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Maxlinear (MXL) and FireEye (FEYE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Maxlinear (MXL)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Maxlinear, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 75.7% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxlinear with a $44.00 average price target.

FireEye (FEYE)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on FireEye, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and Qualtrics International.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

