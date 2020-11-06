Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Match Group (MTCH), HubSpot (HUBS) and Paylocity (PCTY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Match Group (MTCH), HubSpot (HUBS) and Paylocity (PCTY).

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Match Group. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.97, close to its 52-week high of $138.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 80.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $140.67 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot, with a price target of $435.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $336.21, close to its 52-week high of $337.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 83.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $333.08, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity, with a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.02, close to its 52-week high of $207.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.7% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Pluralsight, and Materialise.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.30, representing a -11.2% downside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

