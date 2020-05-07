Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Match Group (MTCH) and Radware (RDWR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Match Group (MTCH) and Radware (RDWR).

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Match Group, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.35, close to its 52-week high of $95.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Match Group with a $87.63 average price target, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Radware (RDWR)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Radware yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Magic Software Enterprises, and Sapiens International.

Radware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.