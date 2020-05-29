Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Marvell (MRVL), Widepoint (WYY) and TrueCar (TRUE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Marvell (MRVL), Widepoint (WYY) and TrueCar (TRUE).

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.97, close to its 52-week high of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Methode Electronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $31.64 average price target, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Widepoint (WYY)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Widepoint today and set a price target of $0.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Widepoint with a $0.75 average price target.

TrueCar (TRUE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Hold rating on TrueCar today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 36.2% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Akamai.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TrueCar with a $2.69 average price target.

