Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Marvell (MRVL), Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Momo (MOMO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marvell (MRVL), Veeva Systems (VEEV) and Momo (MOMO).

Marvell (MRVL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Marvell today and set a price target of $33.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.87, close to its 52-week high of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 55.2% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Western Digital, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marvell with a $32.84 average price target.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $215.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Coupa Software, and PROS Holdings.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.15, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Momo (MOMO)

In a report released today, Jialong Shi from Nomura downgraded Momo to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.24, close to its 52-week low of $19.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and NetEase.

Momo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.70, which is a 45.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Daiwa also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

