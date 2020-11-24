Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Marvell (MRVL), Snap (SNAP) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marvell (MRVL), Snap (SNAP) and Nutanix (NTNX).

Marvell (MRVL)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Marvell yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.60, close to its 52-week high of $45.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 77.3% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.36, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Buy rating on Snap yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.26, close to its 52-week high of $45.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 61.8% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.18, representing a -12.6% downside. In a report issued on November 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 75.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.44, which is a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

