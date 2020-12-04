Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Marvell (MRVL), Cloudera (CLDR) and Issuer Direct (ISDR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marvell (MRVL), Cloudera (CLDR) and Issuer Direct (ISDR).

Marvell (MRVL)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Marvell today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.52, close to its 52-week high of $45.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 69.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.28, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Cloudera (CLDR)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Cloudera today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudera is a Hold with an average price target of $13.67, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on December 2, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct (ISDR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Issuer Direct today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Megalith Financial Acquisition, and International Money Express.

Issuer Direct has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

