Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Marvell (MRVL) and Five9 (FIVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and Five9 (FIVN) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.52, close to its 52-week high of $45.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 79.6% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.28, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.15, close to its 52-week high of $167.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 79.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $163.38 average price target.

