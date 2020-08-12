Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Marchex (MCHX), Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Marchex (MCHX), Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Viavi Solutions (VIAV) with bullish sentiments.

Marchex (MCHX)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Marchex today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marchex with a $4.00 average price target, which is an 110.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.48, close to its 52-week high of $33.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.8% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Super Micro Computer is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.67.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Viavi Solutions has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.38, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

