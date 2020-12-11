Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ManTech (MANT) and Oracle (ORCL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ManTech (MANT) and Oracle (ORCL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ManTech (MANT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on ManTech today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.57.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #2579 out of 7141 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManTech is a Hold with an average price target of $80.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oracle (ORCL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Oracle today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.61, close to its 52-week high of $62.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 67.6% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.38, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.