Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Manhattan Associates (MANH), Paylocity (PCTY) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Manhattan Associates (MANH), Paylocity (PCTY) and Snap (SNAP).

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.99, close to its 52-week high of $90.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 76.8% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pegasystems, Mimecast, and Zscaler.

Manhattan Associates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.76, close to its 52-week high of $150.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $155.20 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on Snap today and set a price target of $15.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.98, close to its 52-week high of $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 52.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Best Buy Co.

Snap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.55, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SNAP: