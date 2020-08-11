Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MagnaChip (MX) and ON Semiconductor (ON)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MagnaChip (MX) and ON Semiconductor (ON).

MagnaChip (MX)

In a report released today, Atif Malik from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on MagnaChip, with a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Malik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Malik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Silicon Laboratories, and Skyworks Solutions.

MagnaChip has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.90.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

ON Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.14, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ON: