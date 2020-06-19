Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: MagnaChip (MX) and Manhattan Associates (MANH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MagnaChip (MX) and Manhattan Associates (MANH) with bullish sentiments.

MagnaChip (MX)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on MagnaChip, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MagnaChip is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Manhattan Associates, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $88.26, close to its 52-week high of $95.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Manhattan Associates with a $91.33 average price target.

